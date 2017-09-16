A producer for the Netflix crime drama Narcos has been shot dead in central Mexico while looking for new locations.

The bullet-riddled body of Carlos Muñoz Portal, 37, was found in his car in a rural area in the town of Temascalapa, in Mexico state, one of the country's most violent.

Mexican officials were reportedly having difficulties investigating the case given a lack of witnesses.

Netflix said the facts surrounding his death were "still unknown".

A friend of the producer told the Spanish newspaper El Pais (in Spanish) that Portal was travelling in the region taking photographs for locations. The death happened on Monday but news of it has only emerged now.

Portal's ten-year career included scouting locations for high-profile movies such as the latest James Bond movie, Spectre, as well as Fast & Furious and Apocalypto.

Narcos is a hit series about the rise and fall of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, and Portal was working as a freelancer for its fourth season, which will reportedly focus on the notorious Juárez drug cartel in Mexico.

Netflix said in a statement: "We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family.

"The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate."