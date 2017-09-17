Caribbean islands prepare for Hurricane Maria
Caribbean islands still coming to terms with the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma are preparing themselves for a possible second major storm in two weeks.
Tropical Storm Maria was upgraded to a category one hurricane force on Sunday by the US National Hurricane Center.
The storm is currently following roughly the same path as Irma.
As a result, hurricane warnings have been issued for the US and British Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico.
They were all hit by Hurricane Irma - the category five storm which left at least 37 people dead and caused billions of dollars worth of damage - earlier this month.
France has also issued a hurricane warning for its territory of Guadeloupe.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Maria had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km) at 21:00 GMT on Sunday and is expected to cross the Leeward Islands, that include the Virgin Islands, on Monday night.