Mexico: Strong quake strikes, collapsing buildings

A strong earthquake has struck Mexico, toppling buildings in the capital Mexico City, sparking panic and sending thousands of people into the streets.

Mexico City's airport has suspended operations after the 7.1 magnitude quake, and buildings across the city have been evacuated.

There were reports of people trapped in collapsed buildings, but there was no immediate information of casualties.

Earlier this month, a strong 8.1 magnitude tremor left at least 90 dead.

The quake hit the central state of Puebla, next to the capital, at a shallow depth of 32 miles (51 km), the US Geological Survey said. Damage was also reported in other cities.

Fires have also been reported and cities around Mexico City were also affected.

The tremor happened as an earthquake drill was being held in Mexico City, on the 32nd anniversary of a quake that killed up to 10,000 people.

Image caption This building collapsed in Mexico City after the earthquake
Image caption The extent of the damage caused by the quake was still unclear
Image caption People poured into the streets after the quake struck

