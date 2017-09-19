In pictures: Huge earthquake rocks Mexico

Images from Mexico where a 7.1 magnitude earthquake south of the capital has toppled buildings.

  • A woman rushes with her baby along the streets after a quake rattled Mexico City on 19 September AFP

    The quake struck at lunchtime, sending people fleeing in the streets of Mexico City

  • A damaged multi-storey building in Mexico City, 19 September AFP

    The tremor punched holes in the side of multi-storey buildings in the capital

  • A fallen multi-storey building in Mexico City, 19 September AFP

    Some buildings collapsed and people clambered over debris to search for survivors

  • A fallen multi-storey building in Mexico City, 19 September AFP

    Ordinary people and emergency workers alike joined in the frantic search

  • People stand dazed in Mexico City, 19 September AFP

    People stood dazed in the street

  • Cars buried in rubble in Mexico City, 19 September EPA

    Cars were buried in rubble

  • People stand dazed in Mexico City, 19 September Reuters

    The quake comes just over a week since another quake killed 90 people