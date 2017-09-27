In pictures: Dominica's desolation 'beyond imagination'

Gemma Handy travelled to Dominica to document the damage caused by Hurricane Maria to the island.

  • French Navy personnel on the Roseau coast Gemma Handy

    The island nation of Dominica was among the worst hit by Hurricane Maria as the storm swept across the Caribbean last week.

  • The capital Roseau as seen from the sea Gemma Handy

    At least 80% of the buildings on the island have been damaged and many of its 72,000 inhabitants have been left homeless. In the capital, Roseau, some houses were still standing but trees have been felled by the strength of the wind.

  • A view of destroyed houses in Soufriere Gemma Handy

    In the once picturesque village of Soufriere, on the south-west coast of Dominica, the destruction is clearly visible.

  • Wyfee Joules and his friends sit on the steps of what was once his bar. Gemma Handy

    Wyfee Joules (right) owns Wyfee's Bar in Soufriere. A popular hangout before the storm, locals still gather even though there is little left of the bar.

  • A boat can be seen lying amid rubble in Soufriere Gemma Handy

    Boats were carried inland by the waves and the flooding and now lie abandoned in the former tourist hotspot of Soufriere

  • A car lies mangled in Scott's Head. Gemma Handy

    A car mangled during Hurricane Maria in Scott's Head gives an indication of the destructive force of the storm.

  • An exercise bike is the only thing left sanding in this destroyed home in Soufriere. Gemma Handy

    Dominica's Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, on Monday described the damage done to the island nation in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He says that "the desolation is beyond imagination".

  • A Coast Guard ship can be seen off Dominica Gemma Handy

    While international assistance has been forthcoming, Dominicans say it has been limited due to the number of other hurricane-ravaged islands in the region.

  • Glen Hector is greeted by his mother and sister upon arriving home in Scott's Head loaded with supplies from Antigua Gemma Handy

    With aid and supplies still scarce on the island, Glen Hector is greeted joyously by his mother and sister as he arrives from Antigua loaded with essential goods.

  • Dr Sam Christian posing with residents of Scott's Head Gemma Handy

    With so much destruction, residents of Scott's Head have been pulling together, each helping with whatever skill they have. Dr Sam Christian (second from right) has been treating people for everything from cuts and fractures to post-traumatic stress disorder

