Carlos Nuzman served as president of the Rio 2016 Olympics organising committee

Brazilian police have detained the president of the country's Olympic committee in Rio de Janeiro.

Carlos Nuzman has been investigated as part of a cash-for-votes probe after the bid for the Rio 2016 Olympics was won.

The arrest is part of the corruption investigation, known as Operation Unfair Play.

Mr Nuzman has previously denied all wrongdoing.

Leonardo Gryner, the committee's director general, was also arrested, according to Brazilian media.

The inquiry is being conducted in conjunction with French and US police.

In September, Mr Nuzman's home was searched. He was questioned and had his passport seized.

The 72-year-old has led the committee since 1995 and headed Rio's successful bid to host the 2016 Games.

He stands accused of acting as an intermediary in a cash-for-votes scheme to ensure the support of an influential member of the International Olympic Committee, Lamine Diack.

Mr Diack was arrested in Paris in 2015 for corruption allegations involving the covering up of the Russian doping scandal.