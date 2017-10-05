At least four children and a teacher have been killed in Brazil after a security guard allegedly set fire to a childcare centre.

Military police said the man also set himself alight at the building in the remote town of Janauba, Minas Gerais state.

Video footage showed chaotic scenes outside, as parents cried and panicked as the news broke.

Some 40 people have been taken to local hospital.

At least 25 people, mostly children aged four and five, are being treated for burns.

Some of the patients are being airlifted to a specialised burns unit in the state capital, Belo Horizonte.

The reasons for the alleged attack are still being investigated.

President Michel Temer tweeted: "I'm very sorry about this tragedy involving children in Janauba. I want to express my sympathy to the families."

"This must be a very, very painful loss," he added.

The mayor of Janauba has declared seven days of mourning.