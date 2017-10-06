Image copyright Reuters Image caption Heavy rain has swollen rivers and affected towns across Costa Rica

Tropical Storm Nate has killed at least 10 people in Costa Rica and Nicaragua, before it moves north towards the US.

A state of emergency has been declared in both Central American nations, where more than 15 people are missing.

It has caused heavy rains, landslides and floods which are blocking roads, destroying bridges and damaging houses.

In Costa Rica, nearly 400,000 people are without running water and thousands are sleeping in shelters, the National Emergency Commission said.

At least six people have died in the storm there, while another four were killed when it moved north and reached Nicaragua.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Some 5,000 people are sleeping in temporary shelters in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, all train journeys were suspended and dozens of flights cancelled on Thursday.

More than a dozen national parks popular with tourists have been closed as a precaution.

The storm also caused extensive damage to infrastructure in Nicaragua.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Most of the damage in Nicaragua has been along its Caribbean coast

Forecasters say Nate will gain strength and become a category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall on the southern coast of the United States on Sunday.

Oil companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico says they are evacuating staff from platforms which lie along the predicted path of the storm.