Rescue workers are searching for 10 people who are missing after two boats capsized in the Orinoco river, which divides Colombia from Venezuela.

A total of 18 people were on board the boats. Eight of them have been rescued so far.

Witnesses said one of the boats had a mechanical problem and was being towed by the other one when they hit a rock about 30m (100ft) from the shore.

The accident happened 10km downstream from Puerto Carreño.

Witnesses said the boat with mechanical problems was transporting fruit while the one that came to its rescue was carrying passengers.

But a Colombian navy official said he did not know what the two vessels were doing navigating the fast-flowing river in the early hours of Tuesday when it was still dark.

Gen Ricardo Perico Pinto said all of the people on board were Venezuelan citizens and that there were children among the missing.