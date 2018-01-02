More than 40 people have been killed after a coach plummeted 100m (330ft) down a cliff and landed upside down on a beach in Peru, local media report.

The accident happened on a notorious stretch of road known as Curva del Diablo (the devil's bend) in Pasamayo, north of the capital Lima.

Officials said the coach was carrying about 50 passengers and only five were so far known to have survived.

The Pacific Ocean road is considered one of the most dangerous in Peru.

Images from the scene showed rescuers surrounding the wrecked coach while people on the road above looked on.