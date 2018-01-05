Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Fujimori left hospital in a wheelchair

Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru, has left hospital a free man in the capital Lima, days after being granted a presidential pardon.

Mr Fujimori, 79, waved at media outside the hospital from his wheelchair.

He had been serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses during his time in office in the 1990s.

Last week, a group of Peruvian writers condemned the decision by the authorities to pardon him on health grounds.

The writers, among them Nobel Prize-winning author Mario Vargas Llosa, called it a disgrace for Peru.

Earlier in the week, thousands of people took to the streets in Lima and other cities to protest against the decision.

Mr Fujimori's son, Congressman Kenji Fujimori, tweeted a photo with his father taken following his release.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted him a pardon last week after Kenji Fujimori led a crucial coalition in the Congress that saved Mr Kuczynski from impeachment.

Mr Fujimori's critics consider him a corrupt dictator but to his supporters, Mr Fujimori was the president who saved Peru from the twin evils of terrorism and economic collapse.