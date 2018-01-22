Image copyright Reuters Image caption The landslide came down on the road leading from the city of Tumaco to Pasto

At least 13 people were killed when the bus they were travelling in was swept into a ravine by a landslide.

The accident happened in south-east Colombia on the road leading from the city of Tumaco to Pasto after particularly heavy rainfall.

Seven men, five women and a newborn died as 5,000 cubic metres (175,000 cubic feet) of soil came loose.

Landslides are common in Colombia and roads are often cut by tonnes of earth sliding down from hillsides.

The 16-seat bus picked up passengers en route, officials said. It is therefore not clear if there could be more victims than the 13 who have so far been found.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Emergency workers said they had been able to recover 13 bodies from the mud

Last year, more than 250 people were killed in mudslides in the town of Mocoa when the river of the same name overflowed.