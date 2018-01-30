Image copyright Armada Argentina Image caption The crew of the ARA Almirante Irizar paid tribute to the 44 lost on the San Juan submarine

The crew of an Argentine icebreaker have paid a moving tribute to their comrades lost at sea in a submarine.

They formed the number 44 on the ice as they headed into the Antarctic while performing a traditional military salute next to their ship, the ARA Almirante Irizar.

Forty-four submariners on the ARA San Juan were lost in the waters of the South Atlantic on 15 November.

The photo was taken from one of the helicopters that accompanied the ship.

It was then published on the Argentine armed forces' Twitter account.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption ARA San Juan disappeared on 15 November off the coast of Patagonia

The icebreaker arrived in Antarctica on Friday. Argentina has 13 permanent and transitory bases on the continent.

The ship itself has had a troubled past.

A fire partially destroyed it in 2007 and this is its first mission for more than 10 years.