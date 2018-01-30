Argentina sub: Antarctic tribute to lost San Juan crew
The crew of an Argentine icebreaker have paid a moving tribute to their comrades lost at sea in a submarine.
They formed the number 44 on the ice as they headed into the Antarctic while performing a traditional military salute next to their ship, the ARA Almirante Irizar.
Forty-four submariners on the ARA San Juan were lost in the waters of the South Atlantic on 15 November.
The photo was taken from one of the helicopters that accompanied the ship.
It was then published on the Argentine armed forces' Twitter account.
The icebreaker arrived in Antarctica on Friday. Argentina has 13 permanent and transitory bases on the continent.
The ship itself has had a troubled past.
A fire partially destroyed it in 2007 and this is its first mission for more than 10 years.