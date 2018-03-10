Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bolivia says the flag is the world's biggest

Bolivia has deployed an unusual weapon in a maritime dispute with Chile - a colossal flag stretching about 200 km (124 miles).

Bolivia wants to recover access to the Pacific Ocean, which it lost to Chile in a 19th Century war.

It is due to take its demand to the International Court of Justice later this month.

Chile says there is nothing to negotiate and its sovereign borders are fixed through a treaty after the war.

The Bolivian government said the flag is the world's biggest, and extended between the cities of La Paz and Oruro.

The banner is made of blue cloth decorated with Bolivian national symbols and is about three metres wide.

Evo Morales, Bolivia's president, has called for "sea for Bolivia"

The current borders were agreed after the 1879-1884 War of the Pacific. The conflict was the result of Chile's border claims of coastal Bolivian territory.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said in October 2017 that Chile made a secret offer in 1975 to grant his country access to the Pacific Ocean through a 10km corridor.

Speaking at the flag's unfurling he called it a "flag of maritime vindication".

The Guinness World Records organisation said they had no plans to certify whether the flag was indeed the world's biggest.