Image copyright Getty Images Image caption President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski survived a separate impeachment vote in December

Peru's president is to resign after video recordings were released that implicated him in a vote-buying scandal, government sources say.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski had been facing calls to step down ahead of an impeachment vote on Thursday.

In the video, government figures appear to promise opposition congressmen financial rewards if they reject the motion to impeach the president.

Mr Kuczynski, 79, survived a separate impeachment vote in December.

His opponents wanted to remove him for allegedly receiving illegal payments from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

But he held onto power by a slim margin and accused the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

Mr Kuczyinski, a former Wall Street banker who studied at the University of Oxford, denies any wrongdoing.

He is planning to announce his decision in a televised statement to the nation later today, reports say.

His resignation has been submitted and will be voted on in Congress on Thursday.

According to the Peruvian Constitution, first Vice-President Martin Vizcarra will become acting president in his place.