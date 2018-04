Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Winning candidate Carlos Alvarado smiles after casting his vote in the presidential election

Carlos Alvarado, Costa Rica's centre-left presidential candidate, is set to be the country's next leader after elections on Sunday, preliminary results show.

Costa Rica's electoral council made the announcement based on ballots from 91% of polling stations.

Mr Alvarado won 60% of the vote to his conservative opponent's 39%, the incomplete count showed.

The vote pitted Carlos Alvarado against Fabricio Alvarado (no relation).