Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lula has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for corruption

Brazilian ex-President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will not turn himself in to police, despite being ordered to do so by a judge, reports say.

Lula was expected to go to a federal police HQ by late afternoon after the Supreme Court ruled he should not stay free while appealing against his corruption conviction.

Lula says the charges are politically motivated and designed to prevent him from running for president in October.

He had been favourite to win the poll.

In his order, federal judge Sergio Moro said the 72-year-old must present himself before 17:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Friday at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba.

He has been sentenced to 12 years in jail but the appeals process could take several more months or even years.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Lula's supporters rallied after the arrest warrant was issued

Several hundred of Lula's supporters have been rallying outside the metalworkers' union near São Paulo, where he is staying.

The Folha de São Paulo quoted Lula as saying in a brief phone conversation with the paper that he intended to remain at the metalworkers' union throughout the day.

The charges against him came from an anti-corruption investigation known as Operation Car Wash, which has implicated top politicians from several parties.

Lula served as president between 2003 and 2011. Despite a lead in opinion polls ahead of October's election, he remains a divisive figure.