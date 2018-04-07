Lula: Former Brazilian president surrenders to police
- 7 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Brazil's former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has surrendered to police to begin serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.
It follows a two-day stand-off that saw him take refuge in a steelworkers' union building after missing a court deadline to hand himself in.
The 72-year-old walked out of the building near Sao Paolo and was taken away by police cars.
Scores of supporters had earlier blocked his car from leaving the scene.