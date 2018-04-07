Brazil's former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has surrendered to police to begin serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

It follows a two-day stand-off that saw him take refuge in a steelworkers' union building after missing a court deadline to hand himself in.

The 72-year-old walked out of the building near Sao Paolo and was taken away by police cars.

Scores of supporters had earlier blocked his car from leaving the scene.