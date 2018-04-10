Inmates at a jail in the northern Brazilian city of Belem have attempted a mass breakout.

They were aided by an armed group outside the jail which used explosives against one of the prison walls.

The incident has left one guard and at least 19 prisoners and outside associates dead.

Four other guards were injured, including one seriously, the Para state security service said in a statement.

It said the incident, at the Santa Izabel Prison Complex outside Para's state capital, resembled a military battle.

The security service said the prison guards had fought back the attackers from inside and outside the prison.

The authorities are now trying to determine if any of the prisoners managed to escape.

Last year 56 people were killed in an uprising in a prison in the city of Manaus in Brazil's Amazon region.