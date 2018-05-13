Image copyright EPA Image caption The search for victims of the blaze went on for more than 10 days

Officials in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo have called off the search for victims of a fire in a 26-storey building which collapsed.

The state governor said two weeks after the disaster that four people were still unaccounted for.

On Saturday, the bodies of 10-year-old twin boys were found.

The building had once been Sao Paulo's police headquarters but at the time of the fire some 250 people were squatting there.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows São Paulo tower block collapse

Firefighters combing the ruins of the Wilton Paes de Almeida building recovered the remains of four people, including the twins.

"We do not expect to find anything more," Sao Paulo state governor Mario Franca told reporters at the scene.