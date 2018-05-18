Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The plane was reportedly operated by Cuba's state airline, Cubana de Aviacion (file picture)

A Boeing 737 airliner from Cuba's state airline Cubana de Aviacion has crashed and exploded near Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuban media report.

The plane came down shortly after take-off, Prensa Latina news agency said.

State TV said it was an internal flight from the Cuban capital to Holguin, in the east of the island.

The plane was carrying 104 passengers, local reports say. No information about casualties has yet been confirmed.

Witnesses told AFP news agency they could see a thick column of smoke near the crash site.

Fire crews and ambulances are at the scene.

Radio Habana Cuba said on Twitter that the plane came down on the "highway" between Boyeros and Havana, near the airport.

Cuba's president Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was sworn in last month, is said to be en route to the scene, AFP reports.