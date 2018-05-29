The photos that explain Nicaragua's crisis

  • 29 May 2018

What led to more than a month of widespread violent protests that has killed more than 70 people?

  • A man wearing a baseball cap, hockey mask, and draped in the national flag raises his home-made mortar in victorious salute in Managua, Nicaragua May 26, 2018. Reuters

    The Central American nation of Nicaragua has been embroiled in political unrest for more than a month, during which more than 70 people have died. What began as small protests over social welfare cuts have evolved into violent clashes involving thousands of people.

  • Dozens of heavily armed police ride in the backs of trucks, shotguns at the ready, through the streets AFP

    Initially, hundreds of protesters - mostly pensioners - took to the streets. But the scale of the response, allegedly involving beatings by pro-government gangs, prompted thousands to join them. The police response grew in kind, and the marches morphed into widespread anti-government rallies.

  • A riot police officer fires his shotgun towards two men during on a motorcycle on May 28, as the remains of a car burn brightly in the background Reuters

    The violence has been on both sides. Many police have been injured - but the deaths of dozens of protesters has angered many. One journalist was shot and killed while covering the violence live - by an unknown person - and others say they are being censored. Protesters say President Daniel Ortega is behaving like a dictator.

  • A protester fires a homemade mortar during clashes with riot police. The small welded tubes are hand-held AFP

    On the side of the protesters, homemade mortars are a common sight. The smooth tubes are loaded with a projectile and explosive propellant, and fired by lighting a simple fuse.

  • A woman fires a home-made mortar vertically into the air during a pro-government rally AFP

    The use of mortars is so common among the protesters that they have been co-opted by the other side. This woman fired one dramatically at a rally to show her support for President Ortega's FSLN party.

  • Supporters of the president wave his party's flags and carry well-designed professionally-printed signs - a stark contrast to the images of the protests Reuters

    President Ortega's supporters have staged counter-demonstrations. Mr Ortega claims criminals and gang members have infiltrated protest rallies, while his wife - and vice-president - has previously said police violence is a "legitimate defence against a tiny group" of troublemakers.

  • A young man, holding his homemade mortar, stands atop a makeshift wall, flanked by a dozen others. All wear face coverings. Reuters

    Young people and students have been a major driving force in the protests. Here, they can be seen blocking off the Pan-American highway in Leon. Some student populations have blocked off their entire universities, manning the barricades.

  • Nuns are seen wearing headbands in the country's national colours Reuters

    In April Pope Francis called for an end to the violence - yet it has grown far worse since. Nuns seen here were taking part in a remembrance ceremony for the victims of the violence. Amid all the unrest, the country's dominant Catholic Church has attempted to step in and mediate in the dispute.

  • A demonstrator poses for a photo with his homemade mortar pointed directly at the camera, face covered by a cloth mask of a woman's face Reuters

    That attempt at mediation failed last week - and the anti-government rallies erupted again last weekend with thousands taking to the streets.

More on this story