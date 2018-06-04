Image copyright Guatemala Government Image caption Fuego volcano has been spewing ash and smoke

Six people have been killed and 20 injured after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, the country's disaster agency says.

The volcano, about 40km (25 miles) south-west of the capital Guatemala City, has been spewing black smoke and ash into the sky.

People have been evacuated from several areas and the capital's La Aurora airport has closed.

President Jimmy Morales said a national emergency response was under way.

The head of the National Disaster Prevention Authority Sergio Cabañas told a local radio station that a river of lava had changed course towards a small town.

"People have been injured, burned and killed. Evacuations and searches are under way," he said, quoted by Reuters.

Officials have advised citizens to wear masks due to falling ash, which has been raining down in four of Guatemala's administrative regions.

David de Leon, spokesman for the National Disaster Prevention Authority, said a change in wind direction was to blame for the volcanic ash falling on parts of the capital.

The Guatemalan military said it was providing assistance including clearing volcanic ash from La Aurora airport's runway.