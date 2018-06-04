Latin America & Caribbean

Guatemala volcano in pictures

  • 4 June 2018
Related Topics
Fuego volcano pictured after it erupted violently Image copyright Reuters

The Fuego volcano, about 40km (25 miles) south-west of Guatemala's capital, erupted on 3 June, killing at least 25 people..

A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash Image copyright Reuters

Rescue workers worked through the night after lava flows hit El Rodeo and other towns on the slopes of Fuego.

A rescue worker and a woman covered with ash Image copyright Reuters

It was Guatemala's deadliest volcano eruption for more than a century.

A firefighter looks on with Fuego volcano in the background Image copyright Reuters

President Jimmy Morales declared three days of national mourning.

The Fuego Volcano in eruption, seen from Alotenango municipality Image copyright AFP

Volcanic ash rose more than 6km into the sky, and fell as far away as the capital, Guatemala City.

A car is partially covered with ash Image copyright Reuters

A total of 1.7 million people were affected by the eruption.

People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department Image copyright AFP
A police officer carries a baby Image copyright AFP

Residents have been told to wear masks as protection in four regions.

Firefighters are seen partially covered with ash Image copyright Reuters
Residents stand behind the cordon line for safety Image copyright Reuters

Temporary shelters have been set up for survivors, including the one below in the city of Escuintla, south of Guatemala City.

A temporary shelter set up in Escuintla, south of Guatemala City, Image copyright AFP

The military is providing assistance, clearing volcanic ash from the runway at Guatemala City's La Aurora airport.

Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport Image copyright Reuters

More eruptions from the Fuego volcano are feared.

Police carry a wounded man in El Rodeo village Image copyright AFP
A volunteer firefighter cries Image copyright AFP

.

Related Topics