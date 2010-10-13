Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thousands celebrate the arrival of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has said his country supports a strong, unified Lebanon during his first state visit to the country.

His remarks came amid fears that his trip could threaten Lebanon's fragile political stability.

Crowds greeted Mr Ahmadinejad on his arrival in Beirut, mostly at the urging of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

He later addressed a rally in an area where Iran funded reconstruction after the 2006 Hezbollah-Israel conflict.

On Thursday, in a move likely to anger critics, Mr Ahmadinejad will tour villages near Lebanon's tense southern border with Israel.

Two Lebanese soldiers, a Lebanese journalist and a senior Israeli army officer were killed in a clash on the frontier in August.

'Inflaming tensions'

Mr Ahmadinejad's motorcade was showered with rice and flowers on its way from Beirut airport to the presidential palace on Wednesday.

Analysis Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was among friends at this huge rally of flag-waving Hezbollah supporters in Beirut's southern suburbs - listening to patriotic music praising the Shia movement's clashes over the years with its avowed enemy - Israel. Earlier, he basked in similar scenes of adulation as he arrived at Beirut airport on this state visit - his image and that of Iranian religious leaders flanking the road to the city centre. But many inside Lebanon and outside see this trip as nothing short of inflammatory - upsetting Lebanon's fragile political system and provoking another conflict with Israel. Calls from some to calm the rhetoric fell on deaf ears as Mr Ahmadinejad and Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah - appearing via video link for security reasons - addressed the crowd. The next stage of the Iranian leader's controversial visit is to Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon - an act described by Israel as a commander reviewing his troops and the transformation of Lebanon into an Iranian protectorate.

"We support a strong and unified Lebanon. We will always back the Lebanese government and its nation," he said, standing beside President Michel Suleiman.

But he said Iran stood ready to help Beirut confront any Israeli aggression.

"We will surely help the Lebanese nation against animosities, mainly staged by the Zionist regime," he said, in reference to Israel.

Many people are alarmed at the visit, as Iran backs Hezbollah, the powerful Shia Islamist group whose war with Israel left 1,200 Lebanese and 160 Israelis dead.

Speaking during a visit to Kosovo, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Washington rejected any efforts "to destabilise or inflame tensions" in Lebanon.

"We would hope that no visitor would do anything or say anything that would give cause to greater tension or instability in that country," she said.

Members of Lebanon's Western-backed parliamentary majority have called the visit a provocation, saying Mr Ahmadinejad was seeking to transform Lebanon into "an Iranian base on the Mediterranean".

Israel accuses Iran of supplying Hezbollah with weapons, but officials close to the group stress instead the Islamic Republic's support for reconstruction.

They say they have spent about $1bn (£0.6bn) of Iranian money since 2006 on aid and rebuilding.

Border tour

"Ahmadinejad has done a lot for Lebanon, we are here to thank him," 18-year-old engineering student Fatima Mazeh told the Associated Press.

Hezbollah Emerged in 1982 to fight Israeli invasion of Lebanon

Set up with money and arms from Iran, and has operated with Syria's blessing

Military wing regarded as terrorist organisation by Western countries such as US

Hezbollah attack on Israeli soldiers in Israel in 2006 sparked devastating month-long conflict

Political wing and allies control several government ministries Who are Hezbollah?

"He's not controlling Lebanon. Everyone has a mind and can think for himself. We are here to stand with him during the hardest times."

But elsewhere in the country, the group and its international backers are viewed with suspicion by some.

"I am disgusted by this visit," Mona, a 23-year-old Christian, told the AFP news agency. "They refer to [Ahmadinejad] as a saviour, but all he has brought us is trouble."

After talks with President Suleiman and Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who leads the majority 14 March Alliance, the Iranian leader addressed a huge rally of Lebanese Shia organised by Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Mr Ahmadinejad praised Lebanon's resistance against "the world's tyrants".

The Hezbollah leader, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah - speaking by video link rather than in person - said Iran had no agenda of its own to impose on Lebanon.

On Thursday, Mr Ahmadinejad is expected to tour the border towns of Bint Jbeil and Qana, the scene of some of the worst fighting in 2006.

The state visit also comes amid tension over a UN inquiry into the 2005 assassination of the former Lebanese Prime Minister, Rafik Hariri.

The UN tribunal is believed to be close to issuing indictments, including ones naming members of Hezbollah. Mr Hariri is under pressure from Hezbollah and Syria to denounce the inquiry into his father's death.