Television is the main source for news and information in the Palestinian areas.

The media environment reflects the rivalry between Fatah, which controls the West Bank, and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The key broadcasting outlets are the Palestinian Authority's PBC and Hamas's Al-Aqsa Media Network, each of which runs TV and radio stations.

There are dozens of private broadcasters. Pan-Arab satellite TVs, including Qatar's Al-Jazeera, are popular.

Newspapers include pro-Palestinian Authority titles and a pro-Hamas daily.

"Interrogations and detention without any charge are part of the price that journalists pay for the political rivalry between Fatah and Hamas," says Reporters Without Borders (World Press Freedom Index, 2017).

It says "political tension combined with harassment by the Israeli authorities complicates the work of Palestinian journalists so much that many of them censor themselves".

Internet World Stats website puts online penetration at just over 61%, around 3 million users.

Mobile internet access is provided by operators Jawwal and Wataniya. Services require Israeli approval; 3G was introduced in the West Bank in early 2018 but not in the Gaza Strip, and 4G is yet to be rolled out.

The press

Al-Quds - private, Jerusalem-based, largest-circulation Palestinian daily

Al-Ayyam - private, Ramallah-based daily

Al-Hayat Al-Jadidah - Palestinian National Authority daily

Filastin - Hamas-affiliated daily

Radio

Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)) - controlled by Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, operates Voice of Palestine

Al Aqsa radio - Hamas-run station in Gaza

Television

Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) - controlled by Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, operates Palestine TV and Palestine Satellite Channel

Al-Aqsa TV - Hamas-run station in Gaza, terrestrial and via satellite

Private stations include Al-Quds Educational TV, Al-Mahd TV, Al-Majd TV, Al-Nawras TV, Watan TV

News agencies