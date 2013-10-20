Iraq violence: Five suicide bombers in deadly attack

Five suicide bombers have attacked government buildings in Iraq's western Anbar province killing two policemen and three officials, police say.

At least 20 people were injured. No group has said it carried out the attack but police told the BBC they suspect Sunni Muslim insurgents.

Iraq has experienced a surge in violence in recent months.

In another incident, police said a suicide bomber killed six people in the city of Samarra, north of Baghdad.

The bomber targeted the house of a senior policeman but he is believed to have survived the attack. Those killed are said to be members of his family.

Multiple suicide attacks

In Anbar province, police said two bombers on foot and another driving a vehicle rigged with explosives attacked the police headquarters in the town of Rawa.

The other suicide bombers struck an army checkpoint at the town's entrance and the local administrative headquarters where officials were meeting.

It was the second attack in less than a month to hit Rawa, about 75km (45 miles) from the Syrian border.

Analysts say more than 6,000 people have been killed in acts of violence in Iraq this year.

Correspondents say the failure of Iraq's Shia-led government to address the grievances of Iraq's Sunni Arab minority has driven the surge in unrest.

Many Sunnis complain of being excluded from government jobs and senior posts and of abuses by security forces.