Iraq suicide bombing hits Baghdad cafe in Shia Amil area

At least 37 people have been killed by a suicide bombing at a cafe in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, say officials.

At least another 42 people were injured in the attack in the mainly Shia Amil district of the city.

Iraq has experienced a surge in violence in recent months, with more than 6,000 people killed in acts of violence this year.

Militants frequently target cafes, markets, mosques and other places where people gather in large numbers.

It was not immediately clear which group had carried out the latest attack.

Police said a car laden with explosives had been driven in to the busy cafe.

The Associated Press said the cafe and a juice shop nearby were particularly popular with young people.

Earlier on Sunday, five suicide bombers attacked government buildings in western Anbar province killing two policemen and three officials.

Police told the BBC they suspected Sunni Muslim insurgents of being behind the attack.

In another incident, police said a suicide bomber killed six people in the city of Samarra, north of Baghdad.

The bomber targeted the house of a senior policeman who was believed to have survived the attack. Those killed were said to be members of his family.

Correspondents say the failure of the Shia-led government to address the grievances of Iraq's Sunni Arab minority is behind the recent increase in violence.

Many Sunnis complain of being excluded from government jobs and senior posts and of abuses by security forces.