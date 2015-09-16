BBC Arabic Festival took place October 30 to November 2 in the iconic Radio Theatre. Short films, documentaries, panel discussions, debates, music and food graced the BBC's Broadcasting House throughout our four-day event. Watch our highlights video.

"The BBC Arabic Festival aims to draw young talent from around the world and to give filmmakers the platform to share their distinctive journalistic and artistic work. We hope the festival will bring the British audience closer to the Middle East and to some of the people telling its stories." - Tarik Kafala, Head of BBC Arabic

The BBC Arabic Festival presents a bold and diverse range of topical short films and documentaries from across the Middle East. The Festival programme is made up entirely by public submissions and runs as a competition. We invite films by Arab and non-Arab, experienced and first-time filmmakers. The winners of each of the four categories are chosen by two panels of judges comprised of award-winning documentary and film makers, critics and experts from the fields of film and journalism.

In addition, the Festival also offers the BBC Arabic Young Journalist Award. The Award goes to the most promising young person, aged 18 to 30, with a programme of training, mentoring and equipment. There is the potential for their next project to be screened at the next BBC Arabic Festival and aired on BBC Arabic TV.

The Festival takes place at the iconic art-deco Radio Theatre in central London.

Our inaugural festival in 2014 brought four great days to the BBC's New Broadcasting House, check out the highlights.