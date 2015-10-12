Egypt trials: Mubarak officials' charges and verdicts
Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak and a number of senior officials who served in his government have been put on trial since the 2011 uprising.
Many were handed prison sentences after being convicted of a variety of offences, but since the military overthrew President Mohammed Morsi almost all have secured acquittals.
Meanwhile, Egyptian activists who spearheaded the uprising against Mr Mubarak have complained that political dissent is being stifled.
|Defendant
|Charges
|Verdict
|Whereabouts
|Hosni Mubarak, former president
|1. Conspiring in the murder of protesters in 20112. Corruption over the sale of gas to Israel at below-market prices3. Other corruption 4. Embezzlement of $14m (£9.3m) earmarked for renovation of presidential palaces
|1. Jailed for life in June 2012, but charges dropped in November 2014 after retrial; decision appealed and retrial ordered in June 20152. Case dropped in November 20143. Case dropped in November 20144. Jailed for three years in in May 2014, conviction overturned in January 2015, same sentence reinstated in May 2015 retrial
|Remains at Maadi Military Hospital, Cairo
|Gamal Mubarak, president's younger son, businessman and ex-ruling party official
|1. Corruption2. Insider trading on stock exchange3. Embezzlement of money earmarked for renovation of presidential palaces
|1. Case dropped in November 20142. Charged in May 20123. Sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement in May 2014, conviction overturned in January 2015, same sentence reinstated in May 2015 retrial
|Ordered released from Torah Prison, Cairo, in October 2015 after time spent in temporary detention exceeds legal limit
|Alaa Mubarak, president's elder son, businessman
|1. Corruption2. Insider trading on stock exchange3. Embezzlement of money earmarked for renovation of presidential palaces
|1. Case dropped in November 20142. Charged in May 20123. Sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement in May 2014, conviction overturned in January 2015, same sentence reinstated in May 2015 retrial
|Ordered released from Torah Prison, Cairo, in October 2015 after time spent in temporary detention exceeds legal limit
|Habib al-Adly, former interior minister
|1. Conspiring in the murder of protesters in 20112. Money-laundering and profiteering3. Taking advantage of his position and forcing police conscripts to work on his property4. Profiteering5. Embezzlement
|1. Jailed for life in June 2012, but charges dropped in November 2014 after retrial - decision appealed2. Sentenced to 12 years in May 2011, but convictions overturned at retrial in June 20143. Three-year prison sentence upheld by Court of Cassation in February 20144. Sentenced to 5 years in 2011, but acquitted at retrial in February 20155. Acquitted in March 2015
|Torah Prison, Cairo
|Ahmed Nazif, former prime minister
|1. Profiteering2. Illegal enrichment
|1. Given one-year suspended jail sentence in July 2011, but acquitted at retrial in February 20152. Sentenced to three years in prison in September 2012, but conviction overturned in June 2013 and retrial ordered
|Released from prison in June 2013 after two years and two months in pre-trial detention
|Youssef Boutros-Ghali, former finance minister
|1. Profiteering and abusing state and private assets2. Squandering public funds3. Squandering public funds
|1. Given two consecutive 15-year prison sentences in absentia in June 20112. Sentenced in absentia to 10 years in July 20113. Sentenced in absentia to life in prison in July 2013
|Extradition requested from UK
|Rachid Mohammed Rachid, former trade minister
|1. Corruption2. Profiteering
|1. Sentenced to five years in absentia in June 2012 2. Sentenced to 15 years in September 2012
|Fled to UAE during the 2011 uprising, then Qatar - extradition requested
|Ahmed al-Maghrabi, former housing minister
|1. Squandering public funds and profiteering2. Squandering public funds
|1. Given five-year prison sentence in May 2012, but conviction overturned in December 2012 and retrial ordered2. Acquitted in March 2013
|Released from detention in June 2013 pending investigation on separate corruption charges
|Anas al-Fekky, former information minister
|1. Corruption2. Corruption3. Illicit gains
|1. Sentenced to seven years in September 2011, but conviction overturned2. Acquitted in July 20123. Sentenced to a year in prison in February 2014
|Zuhair Garranah, former tourism minister
|1. Embezzlement2. Unlawfully issuing company licences3. Squandering public funds
|1. Sentenced to five years in prison in May 2011, but conviction overturned - retrial ordered2. Sentenced to three years in September 20113. Acquitted in March 2013
|Released on bail in December 2013, pending retrial on embezzlement charges
|Osama al-Sheikh, former head of state TV
|1. Corruption
|1. Sentenced to five years in prison in September 2011, but conviction overturned in December 2012. Acquitted at retrial in June 2013
|Hussein Salem, business tycoon and Mubarak confidant
|1. Squandering public funds and illegally selling electricity2. Squandering public funds in a gas deal with Israel3. Illegally acquiring public property
|1. Sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison in September 20142. Sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail in June 2012, but conviction was overturned and was acquitted at retrial in November 20143. Given 15-year sentence in absentia in March 2012
|Freed on bail in Spain; Extradition requested
|Ahmed Ezz, steel magnate and ex-ruling party official
|1. Wasting public funds and graft2. Money laundering3. Profiteering and squandering public funds
|1. Sentenced to 10 years in prison in September 2012, but conviction overturned and retrial ordered2. Jailed for seven years and fined £2bn ($3bn) in October 20123. Sentenced to 37 years in prison in March 2013, but conviction overturned in December 2013 and retrial ordered
|Released in August 2014 after paying fines and bail, pending retrials on corruption-related cases