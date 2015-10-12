Egypt trials: Mubarak officials' charges and verdicts

Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak and a number of senior officials who served in his government have been put on trial since the 2011 uprising.

Many were handed prison sentences after being convicted of a variety of offences, but since the military overthrew President Mohammed Morsi almost all have secured acquittals.

Meanwhile, Egyptian activists who spearheaded the uprising against Mr Mubarak have complained that political dissent is being stifled.