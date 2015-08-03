Image copyright Reuters/AFP Image caption Gulf states have been victim of attacks by both Sunni and Shia extremists

If Gulf Arab foreign ministers tell US Secretary of State John Kerry their full list of fears this week then he may need to extend his current visit to Doha. Because the list is growing longer almost by the day.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Khalid al-Attiya set the tone of the Gulf Co-operation Council's Foreign Ministers' meeting with his opening words, saying it was being held in "very exceptional circumstances and challenges that have been unprecedented".

The main topic of Monday's talks has been the US effort to allay Arab concerns over the 14 July nuclear deal with Iran.

Saudi Arabia and its closest allies fear that the deal will make it more, not less, likely, that Tehran will eventually build a nuclear bomb.

They also suspect that with up to $150bn (£96bn) of newly-unfrozen funds, Iran's more extremist elements will step up their support for militant Shia groups around the region.

A separate trilateral meeting between the US, Russian and Saudi foreign ministers has been focusing on Syria.

But Gulf Arab governments also have mounting security concerns closer to home.

Despite being the most prosperous and stable part of the Arab world, the six Gulf Arab states now find themselves facing a twin threat of domestic terrorist attacks from two ideologically opposed foes: Sunni and Shia extremists.

'Promoting violent unrest'

In late July, Bahrain suffered one of the most serious attacks on its police force. An improvised bomb ambushed a police convoy, killing two officers and injuring others.

Investigators say the explosive used was of military quality and similar to explosives the authorities say have been intercepted coming from Iran.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The attack in Bahrain is the latest in a series of blasts that have targeted police in villages with a largely Shia population

They believe this latest device came from Shia militants in Iraq, funded and trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Bahrain has long accused Iran - and specifically elements of its intelligence security apparatus - of promoting violent unrest in the island state.

Opposition figures say the government has often talked up this threat as a pretext for cracking down on protests and stifling any challenge to the Sunni monarchy by the Shia, who form a majority of the indigenous population.

But Western diplomats share Bahrain's concerns, following a number of recent discoveries of explosives and weapons coming in by sea and over the causeway from Saudi Arabia, that Bahrain is being targeted by violent Shia extremists outside the country.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also highly suspicious of Iran's activities in the region, which is why their armed forces have been actively helping Yemeni troops push the allegedly Iranian-backed Houthi rebels out of Aden.

Murdered in their mosques

But the deadliest terrorist threat in the Gulf right now comes from the Sunni jihadists of so-called Islamic State (IS).

In the space of five weeks this summer the Najd Province group, an IS affiliate, carried out three suicide bombings - two in Saudi Arabia and one in Kuwait.

In all, 52 people were killed and hundreds injured. In each case the targets were Shia Muslims, murdered in their mosques as they attended Friday prayers. The jihadists of IS consider the Shia to be heretics.

Image copyright AFP Image caption An IS affiliate has targeted Shia worshippers in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

Analysts believe the aim of these bombings is to provoke a violent response from the Shia, setting off a sectarian conflict that will recruit more of the Gulf's Sunni citizens into the ranks of IS.

After hitting Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, experts believe Bahrain is the next likely target.

The numbers of IS supporters in the Gulf is disturbingly high and probably far greater than official figures suggest.

In July the Saudi authorities announced they had arrested 431 suspected IS members, on top of a further 93 announced in April.

Aymen Deen, the former al-Qaeda operative and expert on IS, believes there has been a recent change of strategy by the militant group.

He says that rather than encouraging Gulf Arab supporters to come to Syria, the IS leadership is now telling them to remain in their own countries to plan attacks there, on the authorities, on the Shia and on Westerners.