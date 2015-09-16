AFTER THE REVOLT: CHAOS AND CITES is a documentary triple-bill telling stories from the streets of a region in flux.

Saturday, October 31, 2015

12pm - 2pm

Fully Booked

Radio Theatre, Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London W1A 1AA

Each film will be introduced by its director. Sessions will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers.

Land of Men (reportage)

Image copyright Land of Men Image caption Land of Men, reportage

Land of Men explores the opinions of both men and women on the subject of women's rights after the revolution in Libya. The collapse of Gadhafi's regime brought a new hope to women but many felt the reality fell short of their optimistic vision.

Directed by Kelly Ali, Kelly is a Libyan filmmaker, director and editor. He is passionate about examining different cultures and discovering different people to share their stories. His work has been officially selected to screen at the Locarno Film Festival and the Middle East Now Festival.

A Day and A Button (short documentary)

Image copyright A Day and A Button Image caption A Day and A Button, short documentary

A Day and A Button is a window into a regular day in today's Damascus. Artist Azza Hamwi takes us on a poetic tour around the city as she tries to transcend the lines that have been drawn. Her attempts to walk freely in her home city are interrupted by gender segregation, sectarian divide and political inclinations. With her we experience the place, the people and the boundaries as she shares her internal thoughts on identities and ideologies that now rule the place.

Directed by Azza Hamwi, Born in Hamma, Syria in 1980, Azza Hamwi is a visual artist working with animation, illustration and video. She has exhibited internationally at museums and galleries in Finland, Turkey, France, Bulgaria, Serbia and Syria. Hamwi has illustrated over 25 books. In 2014, three of her works were acquired by The British Museum. She started making films in 2011. A Day and A Button is her third film. This is her second participation with the BBC Arabic Festival.

Cairo Drive (feature documentary)

Image copyright Cairo Drive Image caption Cairo Drive

Cairo, Egypt is a city of 20 million people, 23,600 miles of road and 2 million cars. Taxis, buses, donkey carts, and swarms of people, all jockey through the obstacle course that is daily life. Sitting at a cultural intersection, Cairo is a city where different faiths, races, and social classes all share a few clogged arteries of tarmac. Cairo Drive explores life in one of the world's most populated cities from its streets. Shot between 2009 and 2012 the film explores the country's collective identity, inherent struggles and the sentiments that lead through the historic changes taking place in Egypt today.

For years, Egypt has had two story lines: the official propaganda and the reality on the streets. Nowhere is this clearer than on the city roads.

Directed by Sherief ElKatsha, Sherief was born in the United States, raised in Cairo and currently lives in Brooklyn, NY. He has been making films since 2006. His feature documentary, Butts Out (2006), received Best Documentary Award at the New England Film and Video Festival. His second film, We Are Watching You (2007), co-directed with Jehane Noujaim, was broadcast on 42 networks around the world. Cairo Drive is Sherief's third feature length film. It won the award for Best Film from the Arab World in the Documentary Competition at the 2013 Abu Dhabi Film Festival.