BBC Arabic Festival Awards announced
Five winners of this year's BBC Arabic Festival Awards have been announced at Broadcasting House in London.
The film-makers were selected by a panel of judges in the categories of Feature Documentary, Short Documentary, Reportage, Short Film and Young Journalist Award.
The winners were chosen from a shortlist of 20 entries.
The awards marked the finale of the second annual four-day film and documentary festival.
The festival brought to London "stories directly from the streets of a region in flux," said programmes editor Sam Farah. It aims to present short films and documentaries from across the Middle East, by Arab and non-Arab film-makers.
The winners were judged on their vision, creativity and storytelling ability, the organisers said.
The winners are:
- Feature Documentary Category - Winner: The Immortal Sergeant, directed by Ziad Kalthoum, which tells the story of Syrians as they struggle with grief and trauma whilst attempting to continue with their ordinary lives
- Short Documentary Category - Winner: Safwan Market, directed by Hadi Mahood, which tells the story of vendors in Iraq's Safwan Market when faced with an order for the market's demolition
- Reportage Category - Winner: Sisa, Iron Lady, directed by Aly Elsotohy, which tells the story of Egyptian Sisa Abu Daooh, who spent 43 years dressing as a man in order to work and support her child
- Short Film Category - Winner: The Great Safae, directed by Randa Maroufi, which tells the story of a transgender woman who spent part of her life working as a domestic servant for the director's family
- BBC Arabic Young Journalist Award: Jumana Saadeh for Second Hand Refugee, her first documentary. Jumana Saadeh is a director and producer at Shashat Multimedia Productions in Amman, creating content for web and television. The award includes training and equipment of up to £10,000 to assist in developing new work.
The awards were hosted by Iranian-born British stand-up comedian and author, Shappi Khorsandi.