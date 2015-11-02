BBC Arabic Festival Awards announced

Image caption Jumana Saadeh won the BBC Arabic Young Journalist award

Five winners of this year's BBC Arabic Festival Awards have been announced at Broadcasting House in London.

The film-makers were selected by a panel of judges in the categories of Feature Documentary, Short Documentary, Reportage, Short Film and Young Journalist Award.

The winners were chosen from a shortlist of 20 entries.

The awards marked the finale of the second annual four-day film and documentary festival.

The festival brought to London "stories directly from the streets of a region in flux," said programmes editor Sam Farah. It aims to present short films and documentaries from across the Middle East, by Arab and non-Arab film-makers.

The winners were judged on their vision, creativity and storytelling ability, the organisers said.

The winners are:

Feature Documentary Category - Winner: The Immortal Sergeant, directed by Ziad Kalthoum, which tells the story of Syrians as they struggle with grief and trauma whilst attempting to continue with their ordinary lives

Short Documentary Category - Winner: Safwan Market, directed by Hadi Mahood, which tells the story of vendors in Iraq's Safwan Market when faced with an order for the market's demolition

Reportage Category - Winner: Sisa, Iron Lady, directed by Aly Elsotohy, which tells the story of Egyptian Sisa Abu Daooh, who spent 43 years dressing as a man in order to work and support her child

Short Film Category - Winner: The Great Safae, directed by Randa Maroufi, which tells the story of a transgender woman who spent part of her life working as a domestic servant for the director's family

BBC Arabic Young Journalist Award: Jumana Saadeh for Second Hand Refugee, her first documentary. Jumana Saadeh is a director and producer at Shashat Multimedia Productions in Amman, creating content for web and television. The award includes training and equipment of up to £10,000 to assist in developing new work.

The awards were hosted by Iranian-born British stand-up comedian and author, Shappi Khorsandi.