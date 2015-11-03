Iran 'detains Lebanese man' accused of links to US intelligence

Image copyright AP Image caption The arrests come despite an improvement in relations between Iran and the West (file picture)

A Lebanese man based in the US has been held in Iran on suspicion of links to the US "intelligence and military establishment", state TV reports.

Nezar Zaka disappeared in September after attending a conference in the capital Tehran.

Mr Zaka is secretary-general of the Washington-based Ijma3 group, which works with the Middle East's IT sector.

Several Iranian-American dual nationals have also been arrested in Iran recently.

Mr Zaka was last seen leaving his hotel in a taxi for the airport to fly to Beirut, but he never boarded his flight, according to a statement last week signed by his lawyer and seen by Associated Press news agency.

On Tuesday state TV reported his arrest and aired images of what was said to be Mr Zaka in uniform on a US military base.

Iranian-American businessman Siamak Namazi was detained by authorities in Iran in October while on a visit to Tehran, sources told BBC Persian.

The arrests come despite a thaw in relations between Iran and the West - including a deal on the country's nuclear programme.

Iran is also attending talks on the Syrian civil war for the first time this week.

Other cases involving men with dual American and Iranian nationality include:

Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, 39, has been held for more than a year on charges including espionage that the paper calls absurd. A verdict was issued earlier this month - officials did not give details but hinted at a conviction

Saeed Abedini was jailed in 2012 after being accused of setting up a Christian prayer network in private homes