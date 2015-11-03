BBC Young Journalist Award:

Second Hand Refugee

Image copyright Second Hand Refugee Image caption Second Hand Refugee

Like many others, a Palestinian family from Hebron was forced to leave Palestine in 1948. Exiled in Jordan, their Jordanian citizenships were revoked after the Black September events of 1970 and they were, once again, driven out of their homes. Sent to Syria to settle in the Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus, this time they were not given any citizenship papers and were considered 'unidentified'. Today, this family faces yet another expulsion. After hearing about their father's execution via Facebook, the family decided to leave Yarmouk back to Jordan despite their lack of identity papers. Through Second Hand Refugee, audiences hear Thawra, Farah and Ahmed tell their story of life without formal identity papers and their repeating history of displacement.

Directed by Jumana Saadeh,Jumana Saadeh is a filmmaker from Jordan. She is currently a director and producer at Shashat Multimedia Productions in Amman, creating content for web and television. Second Hand Refugee is her first documentary. It was screened at the Al-Jazeera Documentary Film Festival in Qatar and the Altın Çınar Film Festivali in Turkey. Jumana holds an MA in Film Production from the University of Central Lancashire.

"We saw passion, potential and skill. Second Hand Refugee is a complex story told well in 24 minutes." - Sam Farah, Head of Programmes, BBC Arabic