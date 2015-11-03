Winner, Short Film Category

The Great Safae (short film)

Image copyright The Great Safae Image caption The Great Safae

The Great Safae is a fictional, experimental documentary inspired by a real person. Referred to as 'The Great Safae', she was a transgender who spent part of her life working as a domestic servant for the director's family. Throughout this time, her 'true' sexual identity eluded everyone in the house. Based on this ambiguity, Maroufi re-imagines 'Safae' as she goes through her daily routine, working in the house and changing from male to female. The film stylistically weaves in snippets of conversation from various members of the family about social views on gender behavior. The Great Safae is a story of interchanging realities.

directed by Randa Maroufi, Randa Maroufi is an artist who works across photography, installation, performance, sound and film. Her work has a focus on issues surrounding gender and public space. Maroufi has exhibited in institutions globally, including the Marrakech Biennale, the Arab World Institute in Paris, the African Photography Meeting in Bamako and the Internationale Kurzfilmtage International Short Film Festival in Dresden. She lives and works between Tangier and Lille.