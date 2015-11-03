Winner, Reportage Category

Sisa, Iron Lady (reportage)

Sisa's husband died while she was pregnant with their first child. This short report tells the extraordinary story of how she has spent the past 43 years dressing as a man in order to work and support her child. Sisa, Iron Lady illustrates her determination to overcome gender bias.

Directed by Aly ElSotohy, Aly ElSotohy is a director, producer and editor. After graduating in 2007, he started his career in investigative journalism. Aly now works as Director for the Department of Multimedia News in Egypt.