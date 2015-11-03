Winner, Short Documentary Category

Safwan Market

Safwan Market, located in the heart of Samawa, Iraq, is the city's largest marketplace and most lucrative area for its inhabitants to earn a living. When the government decides to demolish the predominantly Shia'a market in order to build a Sunni mosque, the vendors working there have reason to revolt. Where will they take their business? How will they earn their livelihood? And why have the city developers decided on this particular spot?

Direct by Hadi Mahood, Hadi Mahood is an award-winning filmmaker and theatre director. His works include The Drowned, a documentary based on confidential information from the Iraqi police file, Nights of Gypsy's Descent, a documentary on gypsies subjected to hatred following the fall of the Iraqi regime in 2003, Iraq my Country, Collapse, Cart and Ambulance Driver.