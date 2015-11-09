Russia plane crash: Extra security checks on the way?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Security checks have been toughened at Sharm el-Sheikh airport after the Russian plane crash

We are all used to the liquids ban on planes. And you have probably had to take your shoes off before going through security.

Both restrictions came about because of attack plots on airliners.

So the big question then. If the Russian plane crash in Sinai was a terror attack, will we see yet more rules put in place before we clear security? And will it mean even longer queues?

Frankly, it's too early to say. It all depends on whether this was a bomb and - if it was - how they managed to get it on board.

Already, there has been a lot of focus on the security screening at Sharm el-Sheikh airport. Or perhaps the lack of it.

But as one expert, Philip Baum, has pointed out already, when they probed screening at US airports recently, in 67 out of 70 tests inspectors managed to smuggle things through, including dummy explosive devices.

Image copyright PA Image caption Will long queues become routine at departure halls around the globe?

There is also the chance that an airport worker may have helped.

But that's a hard one to resolve. There are plenty of countries where staff are badly paid and corruption is rife. You can screen staff but not all attacks are carried out by people with a previous record.

And what about the other things carried onto planes? Meals for example. Do you then try to screen the staff in those companies?

The British foreign secretary has suggested that if this crash was down to a bomb, the government will look again at airport security in countries where Islamic State militants are active. That could include Turkey, for example.

But it is too early to say whether all this will translate into yet more layers of airport security, and therefore longer queues, around the world.