Mosul offensive: Iraqi forces recapture airport in bid to retake city

Media caption Quentin Sommerville is inside Mosul Airport

Iraqi security forces have recaptured Mosul airport, a key part of the government's offensive to drive the so-called Islamic State (IS) from the western half of the city.

The operation took four hours. IS continued to fire mortars at the airport from further inside the city after losing the ground to the army.

The jihadists have also entered a nearby military base amid further clashes, a military spokesman said.

Eastern Mosul was retaken last month.

The airport's runway has been destroyed by IS, but BBC Middle East Correspondent Quentin Sommerville, who is embedded with Iraqi federal police units, says it still has value.

It's a large piece of land, and controlling it will help secure southern routes to west Mosul, our correspondent says.

The assault began with overnight air strikes by the US-led coalition before armoured columns advanced to the airport's perimeter.

An Iraqi lieutenant was killed by one of the roadside bombs planted in the area by IS, the BBC has learned.

Iraqi forces also came under fire from IS militants who had holed up inside airport buildings, reports said.

Foreign troops from the US-led coalition were with the attacking troops, officials told AP, without specifying their nationality.

The airport and the al-Ghazlani base are on Mosul's southern outskirts on the western side of the Tigris river.

Image caption A sugar factory near the airport that had been held by IS is in flames

Image caption This humvee was damaged in the fighting

Thousands of Iraqi troops, backed by artillery and air power, are involved in the assault to retake Mosul.

Leaflets warning residents of an imminent offensive were earlier dropped over western Mosul, where military officials say narrow winding streets could make retaking the area particularly difficult.

Although slightly smaller than the east, western Mosul is more densely populated and includes districts seen as pro-IS.

The UN has voiced concern about the welfare of civilians trapped in the city, amid reports that they could number up to 650,000.

Iraqi forces have also attacked the nearby al-Ghazlani military base

More than 160,000 people have already fled their homes in and around the city.

The UN said in late January that almost half of all the casualties in Mosul were civilians.

All bridges linking the east and west of the city, across the Tigris river, have been destroyed by air strikes.

IS jihadists overran Mosul as they spread across much of northern and western Iraq in 2014.