Israel says ties with US unaffected after Trump-Lavrov accusations

President Trump (right) held talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in February

Israel says ties with the US have not been damaged by claims President Donald Trump gave Russia sensitive information provided by Israeli intelligence.

"Israel has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States," Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer said.

The White House is refusing to comment on reports that Israel was the source of the intelligence.

Mr Trump has defended his right to share sensitive material on terrorism.

US media reports said he had shared material that was passed on by a partner that had not given permission.

It allegedly happened during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the White House.

Though not illegal, Mr Trump's alleged gaffe is seen as a breach of trust by many in the US intelligence community.

Leading Republicans and Democrats have voiced concerns over what was said, with top Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer calling for the transcripts to be released by the White House.

The US Senate Intelligence Committee has also asked for copies of any notes taken in the meeting. CIA Director Mike Pompeo is due to brief the committee later.

But speaking on Tuesday, Mr Dermer said Israel looked forward to deepening US-Israeli relations "in the years ahead under President Trump".

Mr Trump is due to visit Israel next week.