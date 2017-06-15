Russia questions US Himars missile deployment in Syria

Image copyright AFP Image caption The government says it has advanced up to Tanf

The Russian defence ministry has raised concerns about US multiple-rocket launchers being deployed at a base in eastern Syria.

It said it was not impossible the two Himars launchers being set up in al-Tanf would be used against troops fighting so-called Islamic State.

The launchers were reportedly brought in from Jordan to Tanf, which is used by rebels and Western special forces.

US aircraft bombed a government convoy in the area last month.

Syrian- and Iranian-backed militiamen had reportedly been moving towards the base, located in a sparsely populated desert region.

Russia is the Syrian government's main military ally.

"It's not impossible that similar attacks on Syrian forces will be continued in the future - this time, using Himars," the Russian defence ministry said.

The Syrian government said this week it had regained territory in the Tanf area.