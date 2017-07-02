Ehud Olmert, Israel's jailed ex-PM, is released early
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has been released from prison on parole after serving two-thirds of a 27-month sentence for fraud.
He was jailed in 2016 after being convicted of bribery and obstruction of justice while a trade minister.
Olmert was the first former Israeli head of government to be jailed.
He became prime minister in 2006 but resigned three years later when police recommended a series of charges against him.
The 71-year-old did not speak to reporters as he left Maasiyahu prison in central Israel.
Earlier, the Israeli parole board said Olmert had undergone a "significant rehabilitation process" in prison and his behaviour had been largely "impeccable".
He is however currently being investigated by the state attorney's office over suspicions he smuggled a chapter of a book he is writing out of prison, raising fears that it might compromise national security.
There had been calls for leniency after a leaked picture of him in a hospital gown looking gaunt circulated on social media last week.
He had been taken to hospital complaining of chest pains but was given the all-clear and returned to prison.
In 2014, Olmert was convicted of bribery in connection with a property development dating to his period as mayor of Jerusalem between 1993 and 2003.
He was also convicted of fraud, breach of trust and obstructing justice when a trade minister, in a series of separate trials, and acquitted of other charges.