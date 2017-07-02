Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon destroyed by fire

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Little is left of the camp, which is reported to have had some 800 tents

At least one person is reported to have died after a huge fire broke out at a camp for Syrian refugees in eastern Lebanon.

The blaze took hold at the camp near Qab Elias town in the Bekaa Valley.

The Lebanese Red Cross told the AFP agency some 700 refugees were evacuated from the camp. One witness said only three of the 93 tents remained.

Lebanon has one million registered Syrian refugees, but believes the number is more like 1.5 million.

Many Syrians, displaced by more than six years of fighting in their own country, live in makeshift camps dotted around Lebanon.

Earlier reports put the death toll from the fire at three and gave a far higher number for the tents destroyed.