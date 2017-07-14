Egypt Hurghada stabbing: Two Ukrainian tourists killed

Image copyright AFP Image caption Hurghada is a popular diving resort

Two Ukrainian tourists have been killed in mass stabbings at a hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egyptian medical officials say.

At least four other people were injured and a man has been arrested.

The suspect is being questioned by police to determine his motives, the interior ministry said.

The attacker appears to have swum from a nearby public beach to gain access to the resort, officials say. Hurghada is a popular Egyptian holiday resort.

It is renowned for its scuba diving.

Three foreign tourists were stabbed at the same resort in January 2016 by two suspected militants from the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.