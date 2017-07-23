Attack at Israel embassy in Jordan's capital Amman

Image copyright AFP Image caption Security forces have closed roads in the area

An attack has taken place at the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, with casualties reported.

A BBC reporter at the scene says the immediate vicinity has been locked down but authorities have not released details.

Media reports citing security sources say one Jordanian was killed and one Israeli seriously injured.

Israeli authorities are believed to be evacuating embassy staff.

The heavily protected embassy is located in the Rabiyeh neighbourhood, an affluent part of Amman.

On Friday, thousands of Jordanians protested in Amman against Israel over the installation of metal detectors at a site sacred to both Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem.

Jordan is the custodian of Muslim religious sites in the city.

Israeli authorities are not commenting on the incident and have imposed reporting restrictions.