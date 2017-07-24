Israeli embassy staff home after Amman assault

Image copyright EPA Image caption Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken to the security guard involved

The staff of the Israeli embassy in Jordan have returned to Israel after an assault at the complex on Sunday.

A statement from Israel's government said among those to return is a security officer, who had shot dead a Jordanian in self-defence.

Israel said all its diplomats were safe.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken to the ambassador and the security man, and congratulated them on their handling of the situation.

The Jordanian had tried to attack him with a screwdriver at a residence used by the embassy in Amman, according to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A second Jordanian was inadvertently killed in the gunfire, it said.

Israel thanked Jordan for its "close cooperation" over the last 24 hours.

Israeli media had earlier reported tension between the two countries.

According to the Vienna Convention of 1961 the security guard has immunity from investigation and arrest, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

Jordanian police had said they wanted to question him.

The incident is one of the most serious incidents between the two countries since they signed a peace treaty in 1994.

The heavily protected embassy is in the Rabiyeh neighbourhood, an affluent part of Jordan's capital.

The suspected attacker was named in local media as Mohammed Zakaria al-Jawawdeh, a 17-year-old carpenter.

The second Jordanian, who died from his wounds in hospital, was identified as the building's landlord.

Holy site row

The incident came at a time of heightened tension in the region over a Jerusalem holy site.

On Friday, thousands of Jordanians protested in Amman against Israel over the installation of metal detectors outside a site sacred to both Muslims and Jews in East Jerusalem.

Jordan, which occupied East Jerusalem from 1949 to 1967, is the custodian of the site, which is known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians over the site have surged in recent days in response to the metal detectors, which were put in place following the killing nearby of two Israeli policemen.

Security cameras have now also been installed at a gateway leading to the site.