Large fire rips through Dubai's Torch Tower
A large fire has ripped through a residential skyscraper in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - for the second time in two years.
Footage posted on social media showed flames spreading up the Torch Tower, and burning debris falling down.
Civil defence officials have "successfully evacuated" the building and are now working to bring the blaze under control, Dubai's authorities say.
It is not clear what caused the fire in one of the world's tallest buildings.
The Torch was damaged by an earlier blaze in 2015.
The Torch Tower, Dubai
- The 79-storey skyscraper opened in 2011
- Was the world's tallest residential building at its opening, but has since been surpassed by six others
- Is thought to be the 32nd tallest building in the world, according to the Skyscraper Centre
- It has 676 apartments. A two-bedroom flat starts at more than $500,000 (£381,000)
- Residents have access to an eight-storey garage and a swimming pool overlooking Dubai's waterfront