Large fire rips through Dubai's Torch Tower

Image copyright Nivetha Vijayathasan Image caption It was not immediately known how many people were in the building

A large fire has ripped through a residential skyscraper in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - for the second time in two years.

Footage posted on social media showed flames spreading up the Torch Tower, and burning debris falling down.

Civil defence officials have "successfully evacuated" the building and are now working to bring the blaze under control, Dubai's authorities say.

It is not clear what caused the fire in one of the world's tallest buildings.

The Torch was damaged by an earlier blaze in 2015.

The Torch Tower, Dubai