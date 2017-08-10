Is anything left of Mosul?
- 10 August 2017
- From the section Middle East
The brutal fight to rid Mosul of so-called Islamic State has left the northern Iraqi city in ruins, thousands dead and survivors scattered far and wide.
More than one million - equivalent to the population of Dublin - have fled their homes since the offensive started in October last year.
Just how much devastation has the battle caused?