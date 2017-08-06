Israel to close Al-Jazeera offices, take network off-air

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Al-Jazeera has come under attack from several regional governments

Israel wants to close broadcaster Al-Jazeera's local offices and revoke its journalists' press credentials, the communications minister has said.

Ayoub Kara alleged that the channel supported "terrorism", and said both its Arabic and English-language channels would be taken off air.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently accused the broadcaster of incitement.

Al-Jazeera has fiercely defended its reputation and says it is independent.

It has come under attack from several governments in the region. Saudi Arabia and Jordan both shut bureaus of the Qatari-funded broadcaster as part of their diplomatic campaign against the tiny Gulf state.

Qatar's Arabic-language news channel first launched in 1996, and shook up the media landscape in the Middle East.